The Producers Guild of America Awards celebrates some of Hollywood's best motion picture and television producers.
This year's 35th annual ceremony on Sunday was no different, and stars brought their A+ style game to the red carpet.
Celebrities from Margot Robbie to Danielle Brooks showed up wearing glowing looks that were hard to miss.
Robbie's look incorporated a short tuxedo-style mini dress from Balmain, while Brooks sparkled in a beautiful blue ensemble designed by Prabal Gurung.
In case you missed it, fear not: "GMA" has curated a roundup of some of the most standout looks.
