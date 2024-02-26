The Producers Guild of America Awards celebrates some of Hollywood's best motion picture and television producers.

This year's 35th annual ceremony on Sunday was no different, and stars brought their A+ style game to the red carpet.

Celebrities from Margot Robbie to Danielle Brooks showed up wearing glowing looks that were hard to miss.

Robbie's look incorporated a short tuxedo-style mini dress from Balmain, while Brooks sparkled in a beautiful blue ensemble designed by Prabal Gurung.

In case you missed it, fear not: "GMA" has curated a roundup of some of the most standout looks.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attends the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards, Feb. 25, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Elyse Jankowski/WireImage/Getty Images

America Ferrera

America Ferrera attends the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards, Feb. 25, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Elyse Jankowski/WireImage/Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks attends the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards, Feb. 25, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Elyse Jankowski/WireImage/Getty Images

Emma Stone

Emma Stone at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards, Feb. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Brie Larson

Brie Larson arrives for the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards, Feb. 25, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt arrives for the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards, Feb. 25, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh arrives for the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards, Feb. 25, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone attends the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards, Feb. 25, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Elyse Jankowski/WireImage/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards, Feb. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Hannah Waddingham