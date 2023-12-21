You can usually bet on social media to yield some of the biggest nail trends, and the latest comes in the form of what's being called "old money" nails.

"Think classic colors from navy to neutrals, clean cuticles and nail shaping when it comes to 'old money' nails," nail expert Thea Green, the founder of Nails.INC and INC.redible Cosmetics, told "GMA." "A long-lasting high gloss finish is also a key component when nailing this current trend."

When it comes to inspiration, look to high-class, elegant, stylish historical women throughout the years. One name that is top of mind for Green is Princess Diana, who frequently wore either a clean French manicure or neat short red nails.

"Her style is and forever will be timeless. Like her, this nail trend will never go out of style," said Green.

Today, "old money" nails have taken on a modernized twist, with nail enthusiasts adding new shapes and finishes.

A perfect example includes one by Aamirah of abrowngirlrecomends.

In the photo below, she shows off pearlescent almond-shaped French tips that are perfect for everything from everyday wear to dressier occasions.

"Old money" nails are having a special moment as we're in an era of embracing a clean and natural aesthetic, according to Green.

"The 'no-makeup makeup' trend, choosing key wardrobe staples that are easily interchangeable -- our nails are not excluded from these ideas," said Green. "Like our makeup, we love how easy the 'no-mani mani' is to achieve. It requires minimal effort for maximum results -- perfect for those busy lives we lead."

"Old money" nails

Just ahead, check out several nail looks that will give you a rich-girl vibe -- even if your bank account says otherwise.

@alinnna.nails

lightslacquer

@leminimacaron

@claudia_hrnandez

@nailartbyqueenie