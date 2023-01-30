Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian all in one photo... can we say, "ultimate celebrity selfie?"

The trio was spotted celebrating the 25th anniversary of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics at a private residence this weekend.

Kardashian and Lopez posted photos where everyone is seen shining and smiling together for selfie-style photos.

"Celebrating @anastasiasoare's 25 year anniversary of her brand @anastasiabeverlyhills. The women who have been on this journey with you coming together to celebrate you was magical! You are the epitome of the American Dream and I couldn't be more proud of you. I look up to you, you give the best advice and hearing everyone's kind words about you just reminded me what I already knew," Kardashian captioned her carousel of snaps.

Kardashian wore a bronze-toned shimmering strapless dress with a sleek high ponytail while Lopez was seen wearing a sheer mini dress with sequin embroidery and a topknot updo hairstyle.

Winfrey, who also celebrated her 69th birthday during the lavish event, wore a sparkling brown pantsuit and a cream V-neck top.

"Happy Birthday @oprah @sharonstone said it best last night toasting to you that you mean the world to the world! Happy Birthday," Kardashian captioned a post on her Instagram stories.

Many other celebrity friends of the brand were in attendance as well, including Cindy Crawford, Jessica Alba, Lori Harvey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ashley Tisdale, and many more.

There were 25 women in total that have served as inspirations for founder Anastasia Soare's journey with her iconic namesake beauty brand.

"To the extraordinary women I've been fortunate to call my friends for 32 years, who've supported me on my journey of building @anastasiabeverlyhills into what it is today - I share my endless gratitude and love," Soare wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. "As I celebrate the milestone of 25 years of ABH - from first starting as an aesthetician in Los Angeles, to then establishing my own salon in Beverly Hills, to growing to the point where I could partner with retailers so ABH could be sold worldwide - I thank you for taking a chance on me, for supporting me, and for encouraging me to work hard to achieve all of my wildest dreams."