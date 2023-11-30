Pirelli's 2024 calendar is quite special.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the spread, the calendar features an all-star cast including Amanda Gorman, Angela Bassett, Naomi Campbell, Idris Elba and the King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This year's visuals were themed around "timelessness" and captured by Ghanaian visual artist Prince Gyasi.

Bassett is dazzling in one of the photos in a gemstone-embroidered sleeveless dress paired with a sparkling choker necklace. She's photographed standing in front of metallic gold doors while holding a large key.

The 2024 Pirelli calendar features Naomi Campbell, Idris Elba, Angela Bassett and several other standout stars. Prince Gyasi

In another photo, Campbell strikes a strong pose in front of a gold clock while wearing a black minidress. She's also seen wearing gold accessories and her signature long black hair.

Elsewhere in the calendar, Gorman and author Margot Lee Shetterly -- who wrote "Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Who Helped Win the Space Race" -- are seen together in a colorful feast for the eyes. The duo are posted alongside a blue chalkboard and pink ladders while wearing couture-style feathered dresses and beautiful braided updos.

Gyasi, a self-taught artist, shared his manifesto for the project on the Pirelli calendar website.

"We do not seek fame. We do not seek success. We do not seek validation," he wrote. "Disciples of our own abilities. We defy those to say that we cannot, that we are too old, too young, too different, too much, too little. We seek the choice to choose the journey and live beneath a firmament of possibilities of our own creation."

He continued, "We do not crack the ceiling. We remove the roof for everyone because time is not a solitary path from life and death. It is a circle of inspiration passed from generation to generation."

Gyasi concluded his manifesto, writing, "We're not born timeless. We become timeless."

Last year's Pirelli calendar included a host of top models including Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid, Adwoa Aboah, Precious Lee and many more.