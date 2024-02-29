Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ready to get back to work.

The actress posted a makeup-free mirror selfie on her Instagram story Wednesday, showing her wearing a sports bra and shorts. Her hair was worn up in a top knot.

"It's giving...finally going back to work energy," the "Love Again" actress captioned the photo.

In a story posted to her Instagram account, Priyanka Chopra poses for a selfie in her workout wear, Feb. 28, 2024. @priyankachopra/Instagram

Earlier this week, the former Miss World posted another series of sweet snaps with her 2-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, whom she shares with her husband, Nick Jonas.

In one photo, Chopra's snuggling with her daughter, while in another, her daughter's tiny hand is touching her mother's chin.

"Time really flies. Starting the week right," Chopra captioned the photo series.

Chopra Jonas and Jonas tied the knot in December 2018. They welcomed Malti to the world via surrogate in January 2022.