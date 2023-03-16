Could Rihanna and Hailey Bieber be giving us a hint at the next go-to top for spring?

The two were recently spotted wearing the same blue, red and white striped top just days apart while out and about in Los Angeles.

Hailey Bieber was initially seen wearing the vibrant shirt earlier this week as she walked alongside her husband Justin Bieber.

Thecelebrityfinder/bauer-griffin/Getty Images Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on March 13, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Hailey paired the top with a light blue jeans and completed the ensemble with a black leather jacket, boots, dark shades and a small Miu Miu bag.

Rihanna, meanwhile, was seen with partner A$AP Rocky in West Hollywood on Wednesday wearing the same striped top, which she tucked above her belly as a crop top to off her pregnancy.

The "Lift Me Up" singer brought the look together with baggy boyfriend-style jeans and tan work boots with red laces. She added dark shades, gold jewelry and what appeared to be a boxy Louis Vuitton handbag to complete her look.

Thecelebrityfinder/bauer-griffin/Getty Images Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are seen on March 15, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The perfect-for-spring top in question is Loewe's Wool Striped Polo Sweater from the luxury label's Resort 2023 collection. It currently retails for $990.