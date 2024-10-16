The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was a star-studded affair.
One particularly memorable highlight came in the form of both Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Moss gracing the runway during Tuesday's show.
The legendary supermodel and her rising star daughter stole the spotlight, bringing a sense of nostalgia and excitement as they both strutted across the vibrant stage, representing not only fashion's past but its future.
For many fans, it was like witnessing a mother-daughter modeling match made in heaven.
In addition to her Victoria's Secret debut, Lila Moss has been making waves in the modeling world, securing high-profile gigs with major brands including Marc Jacobs, Fendi and Miu Miu.
She also recently starred in Coperni's exciting Spring 2025 show at Disneyland Paris.
The rising star has also had multiple modeling moments with her superstar mom, including landing the December 2023 cover of British Vogue.
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show also featured appearances from other big-name models including Tyra Banks, Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid and many others.
Musicians including Cher and Tyla as well as Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink and Australian guitarist Orianthi also performed some of their greatest hits during the event.