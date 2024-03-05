Zoey Deutch has a totally new look.

The actress, who usually wears a head full of longer, brunette hair, debuted a new platinum blonde pixie look on her Instagram Monday.

"Surprise surpriseee," Deutch captioned the black-and-white photo of herself with her new hairstyle, holding a comb in front of her face.

Zoey Deutch attends "The Loubi Show" by Christian Louboutin as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Mar. 4, 2024, in Paris. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Prior to Deutch revealing her new look, celebrity colorist Tracey Cunnigham posted a video of the entire transformation.

At the beginning of the clip the "Something from Tiffany's" star is seen clipping off two ponytails. Next, she heads to the salon to get her hair colored by Cunningham.

The transformation was completed by hairstylist Bridget Brager, who cut Deutch's hair shorter into the tapered pixie.

Brager posted the final look as well, writing, "The most incredible… most fun, magical thing happened."

Deutch's new hairstyle is actually in preparation for her new role as American actor Jena Seberg, icon of the 1960s French New Wave cinema movement, in Richard Linklater's upcoming, as-yet untitled film.

"The hair is pretty non-negotiable for playing Jean Seberg in my opinion," Deutch told Vogue.

Cunningham also spoke to the inspiration behind Deutch's transformation, saying, "Jean epitomized modernity for the women of her time and her cut and color really reflected this."

She continued, "Most of the photos we could find of her were in black and white, so we settled on a soft, golden blonde color that's both beautiful on Zoey and really captures Jean's essence."

For those wanting to replicate Deutch's hot new hue, Cunningham also confirmed that she used Redken Shades EQ 09N and half 09NB, followed by an all-over gloss in 010N.