Once a friend, always a friend.
Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate her longtime pal and "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox's 59th birthday with a series of photos and clips from throughout their decades-long friendship.
"I'd like to take a moment and wish my dearest CC the happiest of birthdays," Aniston wrote. "If you've been lucky enough to know her, you know how incredible she is. The biggest heart and most generous of humans."
The "Morning Show" actress ended her caption by writing, "I love you, Cox-N-Hammer! Happy Birthday ❤️🥳🎈."
In addition to the photo of the two kissing, there is also one of Cox upside down doing a handstand with Aniston holding her up and a glam snapshot of them looking straight into the camera.
There are also two clips, both outtakes from "Friends" -- one in which Cox says she spit on Aniston and another where Cox asks for her line.
Aniston's post garnered lots of love for Cox in the comments section, with folks like Reese Witherspoon, Jonathan Van Ness, Kylie Minogue and more wishing the "Scream" star a happy birthday.
Cox's bestie Laura Dern also shared a tribute for her birthday to Instagram, posting a photo of the two sharing a hug.
"Happy birthday, my sister!" she wrote in the post's caption. "I love you with everything."