Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images, FILE
Lana Del Rey is checking off a new career accomplishment.
The "A&W" singer will headline a U.S. stadium for the first time when she plays a special, one-night-only show at Boston's Fenway Park on June 20.
Tickets will go on presale starting Wednesday, May 8, at 10 a.m. local time, before going on sale to the general public on Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.
For all ticket info, visit LanaDelRey.com.
The "Summertime Sadness" singer is coming off her two weekends headlining Coachella in April. She'll headline Alabama's Hangout Fest on May 17.