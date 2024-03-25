It's your last chance to shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2024!
If you've been eyeing anything in the sale, don't hesitate to shop now -- the sale wraps up March 25.
We've rounded up deals across multiple categories, from travel and tech to home and kitchen, spring cleaning and beyond. We have deals starting at 40% off and all of the fitness offerings to meet your spring and summer goals.
We've been keeping a close watch on all of the deals and think there are some noteworthy brands worth adding to your carts before it's all over.
For example, shop deals on top brands like Breville, Under Armour, Tatcha, Samsung, Bose and Dyson. There are deals on bestselling Ring video doorbells and Amazon Fire tablets, too!
Continue below for more.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
AMAZON DEVICES || 40% OFF OR MORE || TECH || HOME & KITCHEN || TRAVEL || OUTDOOR FURNITURE & HOME || SMART HOME || VACUUMS || SPRING CLEANING || WOMEN'S SPRING FASHION || JUMPSUIT || FITNESS || OFFICE || TOOLS || MEN'S FASHION || KIDS || BEAUTY || EASTER
Home and kitchen
Dyson V15 Detect Complete Cordless Vacuum Cleaner + Dok , Blue
- $689.99
- $879.99
- Amazon
DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inch (DCD771C2), Dewalt Yellow
- $99
- $179
- Amazon
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro BOV900BSS, Brushed Stainless Steel
- $319.95
- $399.95
- Amazon
De'Longhi Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, 38 ounces, Matte Black
- $138.91
- $199
- Amazon
Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Black
- $129.99
- $199.99
- Amazon
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum with Large Dust Cup Capacity, HEPA Filter, Swivel Steering, Upholstery Tool & Crevice Tool, Blue
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging
- $169.99
- $269
- Amazon
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer K45SS, White
- $249.99
- $329.99
- Amazon
Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Car/Auto Detailer, 3353, Gray/Blue
- $109
- $139.99
- Amazon
Tech
Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel with Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, Black
- $99.99
- $179.99
- Amazon
SAMSUNG 27-Inch Odyssey G55C Series QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, 1ms(MPRT), HDR10, 165Hz, AMD Radeon FreeSync, Eye Care, LS27CG552ENXZA, 2024
- $179.99
- $299.99
- Amazon
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up To 24 Hours of Battery Life, Cypress Green
- $249
- $349
- Amazon
LG 34WP65G-B UltraWide Monitor 34" 21:9 FHD (2560 x 1080) IPS Display, VESA DisplayHDR 400, AMD FreeSync, Height and tilt Adjustable Stand - Black
- $199.99
- $399.99
- Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi 10.9" 128GB Android Tablet, IP68 Water- and Dust-Resistant, Long Battery Life, Powerful Processor, S Pen, 8MP Camera, Lightweight Design, US Version, 2023, Gray
- $349.99
- $449.99
- Amazon
Lenovo Tab M9-2023 - Tablet - Long Battery Life - 9-inch HD - Front 2MP & Rear 8MP Camera - 3GB Memory - 32GB Storage - Android 12 or Later - Folio Case Included,Gray
- $99.99
- $149.99
- Amazon
Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headset with Microphone and Alexa Voice Control, Blue (Amazon Exclusive)
- $148
- $249.99
- Amazon
Fashion and beauty
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush | Dry and Style (Black)
- $34.41
- $69.99
- Amazon
TATCHA Indigo Calming Cream | Non-Irritating Skin Moisturizing Cream for Eczema & Redness | 50ml / 1.7 oz
- $73.60
- $92
- Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack)
- $29.99
- $45.99
- Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Hooded Fleece Sweatshirt (Available in Big & Tall)
- $17.20
- $24.90
- Amazon
HOT TOOLS Pro Artist 24K Gold Extra Long Curling Iron/Wand | Long Lasting Defined Curls, (1-1/4 in)
- $30.99
- $59.99
- Amazon