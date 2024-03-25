It's your last chance to shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2024!

If you've been eyeing anything in the sale, don't hesitate to shop now -- the sale wraps up March 25.

We've rounded up deals across multiple categories, from travel and tech to home and kitchen, spring cleaning and beyond. We have deals starting at 40% off and all of the fitness offerings to meet your spring and summer goals.

We've been keeping a close watch on all of the deals and think there are some noteworthy brands worth adding to your carts before it's all over.

For example, shop deals on top brands like Breville, Under Armour, Tatcha, Samsung, Bose and Dyson. There are deals on bestselling Ring video doorbells and Amazon Fire tablets, too!

Continue below for more.

Home and kitchen

21% off Amazon Dyson V15 Detect Complete Cordless Vacuum Cleaner + Dok , Blue $689.99

$879.99 Amazon Shop Now

44% off Amazon DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inch (DCD771C2), Dewalt Yellow $99

$179 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro BOV900BSS, Brushed Stainless Steel $319.95

$399.95 Amazon Shop Now

30% off Amazon De'Longhi Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, 38 ounces, Matte Black $138.91

$199 Amazon Shop Now

35% off Amazon Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Black $129.99

$199.99 Amazon Shop Now

31% off Amazon Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum with Large Dust Cup Capacity, HEPA Filter, Swivel Steering, Upholstery Tool & Crevice Tool, Blue $149.99

$219.99 Amazon Shop Now

36% off Amazon iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging $169.99

$269 Amazon Shop Now

24% off Amazon KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer K45SS, White $249.99

$329.99 Amazon Shop Now

22% off Amazon Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Car/Auto Detailer, 3353, Gray/Blue $109

$139.99 Amazon Shop Now

Tech

44% off Amazon Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel with Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, Black $99.99

$179.99 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Amazon SAMSUNG 27-Inch Odyssey G55C Series QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, 1ms(MPRT), HDR10, 165Hz, AMD Radeon FreeSync, Eye Care, LS27CG552ENXZA, 2024 $179.99

$299.99 Amazon Shop Now

28% off Amazon Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up To 24 Hours of Battery Life, Cypress Green $249

$349 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet, ages 3-7 $99.99

$149.99 Amazon Shop Now

21% off Amazon All-new Amazon Fire 10 Kids, ages 3-7 $149.99

$189.99 Amazon Shop Now

50% off Amazon LG 34WP65G-B UltraWide Monitor 34" 21:9 FHD (2560 x 1080) IPS Display, VESA DisplayHDR 400, AMD FreeSync, Height and tilt Adjustable Stand - Black $199.99

$399.99 Amazon Shop Now

22% off Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi 10.9" 128GB Android Tablet, IP68 Water- and Dust-Resistant, Long Battery Life, Powerful Processor, S Pen, 8MP Camera, Lightweight Design, US Version, 2023, Gray $349.99

$449.99 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Amazon Lenovo Tab M9-2023 - Tablet - Long Battery Life - 9-inch HD - Front 2MP & Rear 8MP Camera - 3GB Memory - 32GB Storage - Android 12 or Later - Folio Case Included,Gray $99.99

$149.99 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Amazon Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headset with Microphone and Alexa Voice Control, Blue (Amazon Exclusive) $148

$249.99 Amazon Shop Now

Fashion and beauty

50% off Amazon Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush | Dry and Style (Black) $34.41

$69.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon TATCHA Indigo Calming Cream | Non-Irritating Skin Moisturizing Cream for Eczema & Redness | 50ml / 1.7 oz $73.60

$92 Amazon Shop Now

34% off Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack) $29.99

$45.99 Amazon Shop Now

44% off Amazon Under Armour Women's Fly by 2.0 Running Shorts $13.98

$25 Amazon Shop Now

48% off Amazon COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence 3.38 fl.oz 100ml $13

$25 Amazon Shop Now