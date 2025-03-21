Spring is here, which means prime travel season is upon us.
Whether you're planning a spring break getaway or looking ahead to summer, "GMA" contributor and lifestyle expert Lori Bergamotto has "The Right Stuff" when it comes to duffel bags that will make packing a cinch.
Keep reading to discover the best duffels, backpacks and more!
Best rolling duffel bag
A rolling duffel is perfect for longer-haul trips where you'll be walking a lot and want to save your back and arm strength for when it really counts. This option from RTIC is lightweight (6.8 pounds for the medium and 8 pounds for the large), has smooth-rolling wheels for rough or even surfaces, comes with a telescoping handle and has a hard bottom for extra stability and durability. The medium size fits into overhead compartments for air travel, and extra long zippers allow for easy packing and unpacking.
Best carryall
Whether you're looking for the perfect small bag for toting to the gym or a personal item that will let you organize your essentials while traveling, the Landon neoprene carryall from Dagne Dover is ideal. Its petite size won't drag you down, and the 100% premium neoprene construction makes it water resistant and hand washable. Eight chic colors allow you to best match your wardrobe, and if the small doesn't quite hold what you need, size up to the medium, large or extra large version for more space.
The bags seen on "GMA" are from the brand's recently launched Spring/Summer 2025: Lakehouse Collection, a lineup featuring everything from diaper backpacks to useful kechains in a variety of standard and limited edition colors.
Landon neoprene Carryall Bag + Use code GMATRAVELBAG20 to save 20%
- $160
- Dagne Dover
Best standard duffel bag
A standard duffel bag is always an excellent pick when traveling, especially when it can hold up to 50 pounds, is made from 100% nylon for durability and is lightweight to prevent added bulk when you're on the move. The price point under $25 is also a budget win here, and more than 17,550 reviews average a 4.6-star rating, so you can trust its efficiency before you buy.
Amazon Basics Large Duffel Bag (100L) for Travel, Travel Bag, with Multiple Zippered Pockets, Lightweight yet Durable Nylon Material, 50-Pound Weight Capacity, Black, 32.4"L x 16.9"W x 16.9"H
- $21.84
- Amazon
Best backpack
If you're looking for a durable, long-lasting backpack that will maximize storage space and work, whether you're traveling via plane or roughing it outdoors, the Osprey Sojourn Porter 46-liter capacity travel pack is ideal. Created from recycled high-tenacity and ballistic materials, this pack can withstand a variety of heavy-duty activities and keep your belongings safe -- even your laptop. A trademarked AirScape back panel keeps you cool while carrying it (no more awkward sweat stains!), and four small loops on the front allow you to attach a smaller daypack as needed.
Best travel bag for kids
Having trouble traveling with kids? Roll Rider was founded and developed by a mom after experiencing the chaos of traveling with her three young kids. The scooter suitcase is designed to make family travel easier and FUN, while empowering kids with a sense of independence and excitement! The scooter's sturdy frame ensures a smooth, stable ride, while the light-up wheels add extra fun! The spacious bag features multiple compartments, keeping travel essentials organized and easily accessible! Kids can also personalize their scooters with fun adhesive patches sold separately in the accessories packs.
Best travel bag with compartments
Packing shoes is such a tedious game of Tetris when it comes to avoiding touching your clean clothes. You will not have that problem with this Etronik gym bag. Pack it as a weekender, and you can place your shoes in the proper compartments.
ETRONIK Gym Bag for Women, Personal Item Travel Bag with Shoes Compartment
- $25.98
- $49.99
- Amazon
Best compact travel bag
Do you ever find yourself needing more packing space on your trip? Lands' end's Travel Nylon Expandable Packable Tote Bag helps ensure you have room for all your extra souvenirs. This tote also expands from the bottom zipper for an extra 3 inches of room.
More 'GMA' picks
Baggallini Modern Everywhere Bag
- $110
- Amazon
Juliette Soft Small Tote
- $185
- July
WAYB Daily Backpack | Premium Laptop Bag | Organized Travel Day Pack | Ergonomic Fit | 24L Capacity
- $265
- Amazon