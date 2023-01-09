Looking to refresh your closet for the new year? We've got another wardrobe staple you can wear multiple ways.
Just as we've styled everything from a boyfriend cardigan to a slip dress to a blazer, we're now showcasing how to wear one fleece jacket for four different occasions.
This time, we've opted for a black fleece jacket from Girlfriend Collective -- the perfect layering piece for year-round weather. We're showing you how to wear it for a city stroll, a winter getaway, a travel day, and a night out for dinner.
By shopping more mindfully, you can buy less and wear your favorite pieces more often.
Check it all out below!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
The fleece jacket
Girlfriend Collective Black Micro Fleece Full Zip Jacket
Price: $49 • 50% SavingsGirlfriend CollectiveOriginal: $98
We've chosen to style this Girlfriend Collective micro fleece jacket. It's "perfect for year-round wear, complete with cozy pockets and an adjustable bottom hem," the company's website explains. It comes in three versatile, neutral colors: black, Porcini Heather, and dark olive.
Outfit 1: City stroll
Baby Alpaca-Wool Turtleneck
Price: $69.90 • From: Quince
For a stroll around the city, start with this black turtleneck and add your fleece jacket on top.
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Price: $72 • 20% SavingsAbercrombie & FitchOriginal: $90
Add a pair of medium-to-dark denim jeans like these '90s style straight ones from Abercrombie & Fitch.
Mango Buckle leather moccasins
Price: $99.99 • From: Mango
These leather shoes are great for any time of year and certainly tie this look together well.
Madewell The Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag
Price: $158 • From: Madewell
Go hands-free with this crossbody bag from Madewell.
Ilia Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm
Price: $28 • From: Credo
Finish this look with a hydrating lip balm in red for a pop of color.
Outfit 2: Winter getaway
Everlane The Alpaca Crew
Price: $100 • From: Everlane
After your base layer, add a sweater for extra warmth and coziness. This one is 60% alpaca, 30% nylon and 10% wool and can be worn on multiple winter occasions.
L.L. Bean Women's Primaloft ThermaStretch Fleece Tights
Price: $99 • From: L.L.Bean
Pair your jacket and base layers with these ThermaStretch fleece tights, "made from soft and plush fleece for extra warmth, whether you're skiing or lounging at the lodge," L.L.Bean's website explains.
UGG Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie
Price: $249.95 • From: Nordstrom
Don't forget your boots! These waterproof ones by UGG are "lined with plush UGGpure, a textile made entirely from wool but designed to feel and wear like genuine shearling," Nordstrom's website explains.
Outfit 3: Travel day
Old Navy Extra High-Waisted PowerSoft Rib-Knit Flare Pants for Women
Price: $44.99 • From: Old Navy
For a day of traveling -- whether it's a road trip or a plane ride -- we want to be comfortable while still feeling put-together. Pair your fleece jacket with these rib-knit flare pants from Old Navy.
Cariuma Off-White Canvas OCA LOW Sneakers
Price: $79 • From: Cariuma
A comfortable pair of sneakers is key to traveling comfortably.
Madewell Hallowell Turtleneck Sweater Tank
Price: $69.50 • From: Madewell
Cozy up without feeling too stuffy with a sweater tank like this one from Madewell.
Beis The East To West Tote
Price: $108 • From: Beis
Pack a travel tote like this one from Beis. "With internal interior pockets for your laptop, cell phone, water bottles, and multiple ways to carry we've taken the recycled tote of your dreams to the next level," Beis explains on its website.
Outfit 4: Out for dinner
Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants
Price: $88 • 20% SavingsAbercrombie & FitchOriginal: $110
For a night out (when you still want to be comfortable!), start with these vegan leather straight pants.
Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Scoopneck Bodysuit
Price: $40 • 20% SavingsAbercrombie & FitchOriginal: $50
Add a simple scoop-neck bodysuit beneath your fleece jacket.
Schutz Mikki Mid
Price: $158 • From: Zappos
Add a pair of heeled black booties to dress things up without going overboard.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Nouveau Palette
Price: $55 • From: Ulta
Use this Anastasia Beverly Hills palette to create a smoky eye (or something a little shimmery!) for date-night. We also love the olive tones paired back to the green leather pants.