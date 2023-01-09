Looking to refresh your closet for the new year? We've got another wardrobe staple you can wear multiple ways.

Just as we've styled everything from a boyfriend cardigan to a slip dress to a blazer, we're now showcasing how to wear one fleece jacket for four different occasions.

This time, we've opted for a black fleece jacket from Girlfriend Collective -- the perfect layering piece for year-round weather. We're showing you how to wear it for a city stroll, a winter getaway, a travel day, and a night out for dinner.

By shopping more mindfully, you can buy less and wear your favorite pieces more often.

Check it all out below!

The fleece jacket

Girlfriend Collective Black Micro Fleece Full Zip Jacket
Girlfriend Collective

Price: $49 50% SavingsGirlfriend Collective

Original: $98
Shop Now

We've chosen to style this Girlfriend Collective micro fleece jacket. It's "perfect for year-round wear, complete with cozy pockets and an adjustable bottom hem," the company's website explains. It comes in three versatile, neutral colors: black, Porcini Heather, and dark olive.

Outfit 1: City stroll

Baby Alpaca-Wool Turtleneck
Quince

Price: $69.90   From: Quince

Shop Now

For a stroll around the city, start with this black turtleneck and add your fleece jacket on top.

Mango Oversize wool coat
Mango

Price: $129.99 23% SavingsMango

Original: $169.99
Shop Now

Wear your fleece jacket unzipped and add this wool coat overtop. The layers will keep you warm for your walk around town! 

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $72 20% SavingsAbercrombie & Fitch

Original: $90
Shop Now

Add a pair of medium-to-dark denim jeans like these '90s style straight ones from Abercrombie & Fitch.

Mango Buckle leather moccasins
Mango

Price: $99.99   From: Mango

Shop Now

These leather shoes are great for any time of year and certainly tie this look together well.

Madewell The Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag
Bloomingdale&#39;s

Price: $158   From: Madewell

Shop Now

Go hands-free with this crossbody bag from Madewell. 

Ilia Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm
Credo

Price: $28   From: Credo

Shop Now

Finish this look with a hydrating lip balm in red for a pop of color.

Outfit 2: Winter getaway

Smartwool Classic All-Season Merino Lace Base Layer Long-Sleeve Top
REI

Price: $85   From: REI

Shop Now

If you're venturing out on a winter getaway, be sure to pack lots of layers to keep warm. Start with this Smartwool base layer made from 77% merino wool. 

Everlane The Alpaca Crew
Everlane

Price: $100   From: Everlane

Shop Now

After your base layer, add a sweater for extra warmth and coziness. This one is 60% alpaca, 30% nylon and 10% wool and can be worn on multiple winter occasions.

L.L. Bean Women's Primaloft ThermaStretch Fleece Tights
L.L.Bean

Price: $99   From: L.L.Bean

Shop Now

Pair your jacket and base layers with these ThermaStretch fleece tights, "made from soft and plush fleece for extra warmth, whether you're skiing or lounging at the lodge," L.L.Bean's website explains.

UGG Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie
Nordstrom

Price: $249.95   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

Don't forget your boots! These waterproof ones by UGG are "lined with plush UGGpure, a textile made entirely from wool but designed to feel and wear like genuine shearling," Nordstrom's website explains. 

Everlane The Alpaca Patterned Scarf
Everlane

Price: $50 60% SavingsEverlane

Original: $125
Shop Now

Finish your look with this alpaca, patterned scarf.

Outfit 3: Travel day

Old Navy Extra High-Waisted PowerSoft Rib-Knit Flare Pants for Women
Old Navy

Price: $44.99   From: Old Navy

Shop Now

For a day of traveling -- whether it's a road trip or a plane ride -- we want to be comfortable while still feeling put-together. Pair your fleece jacket with these rib-knit flare pants from Old Navy.

Cariuma Off-White Canvas OCA LOW Sneakers
Cariuma

Price: $79   From: Cariuma

Shop Now

A comfortable pair of sneakers is key to traveling comfortably.

Madewell Hallowell Turtleneck Sweater Tank
Madewell

Price: $69.50   From: Madewell

Shop Now

Cozy up without feeling too stuffy with a sweater tank like this one from Madewell.

Beis The East To West Tote
Beis

Price: $108   From: Beis

Shop Now

Pack a travel tote like this one from Beis. "With internal interior pockets for your laptop, cell phone, water bottles, and multiple ways to carry we've taken the recycled tote of your dreams to the next level," Beis explains on its website.

Outfit 4: Out for dinner

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $88 20% SavingsAbercrombie & Fitch

Original: $110
Shop Now

For a night out (when you still want to be comfortable!), start with these vegan leather straight pants.

Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Scoopneck Bodysuit
Abercrombie &#38; Fitch

Price: $40 20% SavingsAbercrombie &#38; Fitch

Original: $50
Shop Now

Add a simple scoop-neck bodysuit beneath your fleece jacket.

Schutz Mikki Mid
Zappos

Price: $158   From: Zappos

Shop Now

Add a pair of heeled black booties to dress things up without going overboard.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Nouveau Palette
Ulta

Price: $55   From: Ulta

Shop Now

Use this Anastasia Beverly Hills palette to create a smoky eye (or something a little shimmery!) for date-night. We also love the olive tones paired back to the green leather pants.