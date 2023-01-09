Looking to refresh your closet for the new year? We've got another wardrobe staple you can wear multiple ways.

Just as we've styled everything from a boyfriend cardigan to a slip dress to a blazer, we're now showcasing how to wear one fleece jacket for four different occasions.

This time, we've opted for a black fleece jacket from Girlfriend Collective -- the perfect layering piece for year-round weather. We're showing you how to wear it for a city stroll, a winter getaway, a travel day, and a night out for dinner.

By shopping more mindfully, you can buy less and wear your favorite pieces more often.

Check it all out below!

The fleece jacket

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Black Micro Fleece Full Zip Jacket Price : $49 • 50% Savings Girlfriend Collective Original: $98 Shop Now We've chosen to style this Girlfriend Collective micro fleece jacket. It's "perfect for year-round wear, complete with cozy pockets and an adjustable bottom hem," the company's website explains. It comes in three versatile, neutral colors: black, Porcini Heather, and dark olive.

Outfit 1: City stroll

Quince Baby Alpaca-Wool Turtleneck Price: $69.90 • From: Quince Shop Now For a stroll around the city, start with this black turtleneck and add your fleece jacket on top.

Mango Mango Oversize wool coat Price : $129.99 • 23% Savings Mango Original: $169.99 Shop Now Wear your fleece jacket unzipped and add this wool coat overtop. The layers will keep you warm for your walk around town!

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean Price : $72 • 20% Savings Abercrombie & Fitch Original: $90 Shop Now Add a pair of medium-to-dark denim jeans like these '90s style straight ones from Abercrombie & Fitch.

Mango Mango Buckle leather moccasins Price: $99.99 • From: Mango Shop Now These leather shoes are great for any time of year and certainly tie this look together well.

Bloomingdale's Madewell The Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag Price: $158 • From: Madewell Shop Now Go hands-free with this crossbody bag from Madewell.

Credo Ilia Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm Price: $28 • From: Credo Shop Now Finish this look with a hydrating lip balm in red for a pop of color.

Outfit 2: Winter getaway

REI Smartwool Classic All-Season Merino Lace Base Layer Long-Sleeve Top Price: $85 • From: REI Shop Now If you're venturing out on a winter getaway, be sure to pack lots of layers to keep warm. Start with this Smartwool base layer made from 77% merino wool.

Everlane Everlane The Alpaca Crew Price: $100 • From: Everlane Shop Now After your base layer, add a sweater for extra warmth and coziness. This one is 60% alpaca, 30% nylon and 10% wool and can be worn on multiple winter occasions.

L.L.Bean L.L. Bean Women's Primaloft ThermaStretch Fleece Tights Price: $99 • From: L.L.Bean Shop Now Pair your jacket and base layers with these ThermaStretch fleece tights, "made from soft and plush fleece for extra warmth, whether you're skiing or lounging at the lodge," L.L.Bean's website explains.

Nordstrom UGG Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie Price: $249.95 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now Don't forget your boots! These waterproof ones by UGG are "lined with plush UGGpure, a textile made entirely from wool but designed to feel and wear like genuine shearling," Nordstrom's website explains.

Everlane Everlane The Alpaca Patterned Scarf Price : $50 • 60% Savings Everlane Original: $125 Shop Now Finish your look with this alpaca, patterned scarf.

Outfit 3: Travel day

Old Navy Old Navy Extra High-Waisted PowerSoft Rib-Knit Flare Pants for Women Price: $44.99 • From: Old Navy Shop Now For a day of traveling -- whether it's a road trip or a plane ride -- we want to be comfortable while still feeling put-together. Pair your fleece jacket with these rib-knit flare pants from Old Navy.

Cariuma Cariuma Off-White Canvas OCA LOW Sneakers Price: $79 • From: Cariuma Shop Now A comfortable pair of sneakers is key to traveling comfortably.

Madewell Madewell Hallowell Turtleneck Sweater Tank Price: $69.50 • From: Madewell Shop Now Cozy up without feeling too stuffy with a sweater tank like this one from Madewell.

Beis Beis The East To West Tote Price: $108 • From: Beis Shop Now Pack a travel tote like this one from Beis. "With internal interior pockets for your laptop, cell phone, water bottles, and multiple ways to carry we've taken the recycled tote of your dreams to the next level," Beis explains on its website.

Outfit 4: Out for dinner

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants Price : $88 • 20% Savings Abercrombie & Fitch Original: $110 Shop Now For a night out (when you still want to be comfortable!), start with these vegan leather straight pants.

Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Scoopneck Bodysuit Price : $40 • 20% Savings Abercrombie & Fitch Original: $50 Shop Now Add a simple scoop-neck bodysuit beneath your fleece jacket.

Zappos Schutz Mikki Mid Price: $158 • From: Zappos Shop Now Add a pair of heeled black booties to dress things up without going overboard.

