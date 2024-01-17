Tayshia Adams is the "it" girl for a reason -- she always has her finger on the pulse of the latest and greatest in fashion, beauty and trends.

That's why "GMA" tapped "The Bachelorette" star turned influencer for a curated list of some of her favorite unique gift ideas for Valentine's Day. Whether you plan to put together little goodie bags for all your gal pals or want to drop a hint to your special someone about what you're looking to receive, there are plenty of ideas you're sure to love.

"Let's say you have a few girlfriends you're gifting this year and don't have too much to spend -- a little gift card for coffee or a cute mug with my favorite plumping lip gloss from Maybelline is a sweet little gesture anyone would love," Adams shared.

From a buttery soft waffle set from Aerie to the MacKenzie-Childs Tea Kettle that everyone dreams of having, scroll on to shop Adams' picks and tips, below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Aerie Lounge set

"You cannot go wrong with Aerie Lounge! This is first on the list because this waffle set is SO cute! It comes in many colors, a beige for the neutral girlies, but also a shell pink for those who love the pop and want to lean into the Valentine's day vibe! It's cute and cozy -- she will love it! Pro tip: To lean into the coziness, get one size up from what she normally would wear."

25% off Aerie Aerie LumberJane Waffle Polo Sweatshirt $44.96

$59.95 Aerie Shop Now

25% off Aerie Aerie High Waisted LumberJane Waffle Short $29.96

$39.95 Aerie Shop Now

Acne Studios scarf

"I love this cute pop-of-color scarf. It adds color to any fit and will last for many seasons to come. A winter accessory must."

Nordstrom Wool Scarf Acne Studios $210 Nordstrom Shop Now

Tayshia x Conair curlers

"These curlers have been a fan favorite from my line with Conair since we came out with them over a year ago. They are simple and easy to use, and great for all lengths of hair! I love to throw these in my hair while doing my makeup or getting dressed. Oh, and they're a gorgeous pale peachy pink, perfect for Valentine's Day!"

Walmart Tayshia by Conair Big Curls & Waves 1.5-inch Ceramic Hot Rollers $37.97 Walmart Shop Now

MacKenzie-Childs tea kettle

"I absolutely adore this tea kettle! It's not only perfect for these cold winter months for making your favorite tea before bed, but it doubles as a gorgeous statement piece on your stove that is sure to stand out and get great attention! I'm secretly hoping I get one of these myself this Valentine's Day."

Williams Sonoma MacKenzie-Childs Sterling Check Teakettle $148 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Vase

"For the girl who always loves fresh flowers to brighten up her space, this is the perfect gift for her! It's a chic flower vase that can be the centerpiece of any nightstand, table or shelf -- I love it!"

Amazon Pink Glass Vase $26.99 Amazon Shop Now

Maybelline Lifter Gloss Plumping Lip Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid

"This is my favorite gloss out there and it's the best complement to any gift you may be giving. I have each of these Lifter Gloss shades, but one of my favorite shades is Opal -- It's great for all skin tones!"

Amazon Maybelline New York Lifter Gloss Hydrating Lip Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid $8.98 Amazon Shop Now

DÔEN nightgown

"My girlfriends and I swooned over this dress we saw while shopping this weekend. I can see myself lounging, sleeping or even dressing this up by tucking it in a pair of jeans and wearing it out and about," Adams told "GMA". "The material is so soft and delicate and it's the perfect little slip dress to feel beautiful in for multiple occasions."