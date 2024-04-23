Just days after her 50th birthday party, Victoria Beckham has another reason to celebrate: a new collection at Mango.

Beckham, the creative director of her eponymous luxury ready-to-wear collection and beauty collection, collaborated with Mango on a collection "designed to reflect the modern woman's eclectic identity," according to Mango's website, which describes it as "a masterclass in contemporary femininity, uncompromising quality and timeless style."

The collection is reminiscent of Beckham's personal style: The pieces are classic, tailored and elegant. There's a polo-neck crochet sweater, an all-black silk dress with a sheer skirt, a blue silk shirt and a cropped linen trench coat. Of course, there's suiting too.

In a post Beckham shared to Instagram on Tuesday, the designer described the Mango collection as "a modern wardrobe where deconstructed silhouettes meet luxe materials, revisiting and elevating timeless staple pieces."

We envision the collection as one you can mix and match with pieces in your everyday wardrobe: Style the suit trousers and jackets together or wear separately with a T-shirt, for example. The semi-transparent silk shirt can be paired with black trousers or with high-rise jeans and heels. Victoria Beckham x Mango also includes accessories like oversized bags, leather heeled sandals and jewelry. It's your capsule wardrobe, sorted.

The pieces range from $80 to $500 and are available to shop on Mango now.

Continue below to shop our picks!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

