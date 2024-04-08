Stars showed up in some of their best looks for the
2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday evening.
The annual occasion was held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and celebrated some of the biggest stars in country music.
On the CMT Awards red carpet, there were head-turning looks from Kelsea Ballerini, who wore a lace-trimmed red David Koma gown, as well as Mickey Guyton, who arrived in style in an embroidered sheer Retrofête dress.
In case you missed it, don't worry: Just ahead, "GMA" has highlighted some of the night's standout looks.
Kelsea Ballerini Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2024 CMT Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images Mickey Guyton Mickey Guyton attends the 2024 CMT Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images Trisha Yearwood Trisha Yearwood attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT Carly Pearce Carly Pearce attends the 2024 CMT Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images GloRilla GloRilla attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Hubert Vestil/Getty Images Lainey Wilson Lainey Wilson attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Hubert Vestil/Getty Images Emma Roberts Emma Roberts attends the 2024 CMT Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images Megan Moroney Megan Moroney attends the 2024 CMT Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images Meghan Patrick Meghan Patrick attends the 2024 CMT Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images Brandi Cyrus Brandi Cyrus attends the 2024 CMT Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images Amber Riley Amber Riley attends the 2024 CMT Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images Jane Seymour Jane Seymour attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT Gayle King Gayle King attends the 2024 CMT, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images