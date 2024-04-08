Stars showed up in some of their best looks for the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday evening.

The annual occasion was held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and celebrated some of the biggest stars in country music.

On the CMT Awards red carpet, there were head-turning looks from Kelsea Ballerini, who wore a lace-trimmed red David Koma gown, as well as Mickey Guyton, who arrived in style in an embroidered sheer Retrofête dress.

In case you missed it, don't worry: Just ahead, "GMA" has highlighted some of the night's standout looks.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2024 CMT Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton attends the 2024 CMT Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce attends the 2024 CMT Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

GloRilla

GloRilla attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts attends the 2024 CMT Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney attends the 2024 CMT Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan Patrick

Meghan Patrick attends the 2024 CMT Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

Brandi Cyrus

Brandi Cyrus attends the 2024 CMT Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

Amber Riley

Amber Riley attends the 2024 CMT Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards, April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT

Gayle King