Paris Hilton brought her daughter London to her namesake city and shared the special trip with fans and followers on social media.
"London Hilton at The London Hilton," the mom of two began in an Instagram video caption Sunday. "So in love with my little Princess! 👑 Bringing her to the city she's named after for the first time is a dream come true!"
Hilton, the granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, who founded the Hilton Hotels and Resorts company, wrote that she used to visit London every summer as a young girl and was excited to continue the tradition with her daughter.
"Can't wait to make new memories together at my favorite @Hilton in #London," the 43-year-old mother added.
When she's not singing, deejaying, or hosting, Hilton is embracing motherhood.
"Motherhood has changed my life in every way," the reality TV star previously told "Good Morning America." "I've never been happier. I'm loving my mom era and my kids are my world."
The "Paris" author and her husband, entrepreneur and author Carter Reum, are parents of two – a son named Phoenix and a daughter named London.
Get to know Hilton's family below.
Carter Reum
Hilton and Reum married on November 11, 2021 and marked the occasion with a three-day wedding celebration, which was featured in Hilton's reality TV show, "Paris in Love."
In an Instagram post marking Father's Day, Hilton called Reum her "love."
"To the man who does it all with a smile, Happy Father's Day my love," she wrote in the caption. "Your hard work, love, and dedication to our family is truly inspiring, and your fun spirit makes every moment special You have the biggest heart of anyone I know!😍 Phoenix, London, and I are so blessed to have you as our Dada👶🏼👶🏼We love you endlessly 🥰."
Phoenix Hilton-Reum
Hilton announced she and Reum had welcomed their first child in January 2023.
"You are already loved beyond words 💙," the first-time mom wrote at the time in an Instagram post featuring a close-up photo of the baby's hand wrapped around her thumb.
The proud mom also shared photos from their son's first birthday party celebration in January, complete with dozens of balloons and marine animal decorations and marked her first Mother's Day with a photo carousel from a family photoshoot, calling her baby boy an "angel baby" and "little prince."
"Being a mom is the most incredible experience I have ever had. It's a love that cannot be put into words, a feeling that I never knew existed until I held my little prince in my arms. Watching him grow and learn every single day brings me so much happiness and fills my heart with so much love," Hilton wrote in part.
London Marilyn Hilton-Reum
Ten months after announcing the arrival of their first child, Hilton and Reum announced they had welcomed their second child – a daughter named London.
"Thankful for my baby girl," Hilton shared in a Thanksgiving Day Instagram post, which featured a pink outfit embroidered with "London" on the front.
In a June Instagram video post, Hilton shared a clip of herself with her "beautiful baby girl."
"London, l've waited my whole life for you my beautitul baby girl🎀👶🏼💕 My life nowfeels like every dream & 11:11 wish came true🥰🥲You are my world, I love you endlessly my lil angel👼🏼," she wrote.