It's that time to go out again, and you're asking yourself, "What will I wear?"

While you may have many options, it's always a safe bet to have a beautifully curated collection of going-out tops you can rely on.

Whether you're going on a date or heading out for a fun dinner with friends, having the perfect top can truly make all the difference.

From sweetheart necklines to classic picks, "Good Morning America" has pulled together a great guide of amazing tops to keep you looking your best.

See and shop just below!

Editor's Picks

LPA Sweetheart Bodysuit LPA brand
Revolve

LPA Sweetheart Bodysuit LPA brand

Price: $158   From: Revolve

This is seriously one of those bodysuit tops you'll probably have forever. It has a stretch fit, and pairs well with practically any bottom.

Maeve Oversized Shirt
Anthropologie

Maeve Oversized Shirt

Price: $98   From: Anthropologie

Whether you are dressing it up or down for your next outing, this crisp oversized look is a chic, timeless wardrobe staple. 

Rib-knit Top
H&#38;M

Rib-knit Top

Price: $72.99   From: H&M

This lovely peplum-style shirt is perfect for adding a gentle "wow" factor to your look. 

Joe&#39;s Kira Puff Sleeve Faux Leather Top
Nordstrom

Joe's Kira Puff Sleeve Faux Leather Top

Price: $99.90 40% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $168
This top is the perfect mix of sugar and spice its faux leather texture and puff sleeves. 

Bandeau-style Peplum Top
H&#38;M

Bandeau-style Peplum Top

Price: $34.99   From: H&M

This bustier top screams "going-out!" Pair it with a matching monochromatic look to really make a statement. 

MORE: Move over minis! Maxi skirts are having a major moment this season

Simply Be square neck blouse in red
ASOS

Simply Be square neck blouse in red

Price: $58   From: ASOS

Save this lovely blouse for your next date night or girl's night out. Its square neckline and peplum hem truly make it ... chef's kiss!

Superdown Naomi Sweetheart Bodysuit
Revolve

Superdown Naomi Sweetheart Bodysuit

Price: $64   From: Revolve

This beautiful sweetheart neckline give the perfect mix of sweet and sassy all in one top.

Long-Sleeve Sheer Button-Up Shirt
Abercrombie &#38; Fitch

Long-Sleeve Sheer Button-Up Shirt

Price: $28 60% SavingsAbercrombie &#38; Fitch

Original: $70
Whether you are looking to dress up a pair of trousers or a skirt, this sheer button blouse will easily become your go-to.

Rita Velvet Top
Banana Republic

Rita Velvet Top

Price: $29.97 72% SavingsBanana Republic

Original: $110
Equal parts alluring and amazing, this cowl neck top can easily be worn alone or layered under a blazer. It also features adjustable straps.

River Island rib sweater in khaki
ASOS

River Island rib sweater in khaki

Price: $60   From: ASOS

Keep things casual and cute with this stylish green high-neck sweater. 

