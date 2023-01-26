It's that time to go out again, and you're asking yourself, "What will I wear?"
While you may have many options, it's always a safe bet to have a beautifully curated collection of going-out tops you can rely on.
Whether you're going on a date or heading out for a fun dinner with friends, having the perfect top can truly make all the difference.
From sweetheart necklines to classic picks, "Good Morning America" has pulled together a great guide of amazing tops to keep you looking your best.
See and shop just below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
January 4, 2023
LPA Sweetheart Bodysuit LPA brand
Price: $158 • From: Revolve
This is seriously one of those bodysuit tops you'll probably have forever. It has a stretch fit, and pairs well with practically any bottom.
Maeve Oversized Shirt
Price: $98 • From: Anthropologie
Whether you are dressing it up or down for your next outing, this crisp oversized look is a chic, timeless wardrobe staple.
Simply Be square neck blouse in red
Price: $58 • From: ASOS
Save this lovely blouse for your next date night or girl's night out. Its square neckline and peplum hem truly make it ... chef's kiss!
Superdown Naomi Sweetheart Bodysuit
Price: $64 • From: Revolve
This beautiful sweetheart neckline give the perfect mix of sweet and sassy all in one top.
Long-Sleeve Sheer Button-Up Shirt
Price: $28 • 60% SavingsAbercrombie & FitchOriginal: $70
Whether you are looking to dress up a pair of trousers or a skirt, this sheer button blouse will easily become your go-to.
Rita Velvet Top
Price: $29.97 • 72% SavingsBanana RepublicOriginal: $110
Equal parts alluring and amazing, this cowl neck top can easily be worn alone or layered under a blazer. It also features adjustable straps.
River Island rib sweater in khaki
Price: $60 • From: ASOS
Keep things casual and cute with this stylish green high-neck sweater.
