Will Smith took the stage at the African American Film Critics Association Awards on Wednesday night to accept the Beacon Award for "Emancipation" alongside director Antoine Fuqua.

"'Emancipation' was the individual most difficult film of my entire career. It was all outdoors, that is true," Smith joked, drawing laughs from the crowd as he looked over at Fuqua.

In the film, Smith plays Peter, a man who "escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom" according to the movie's synopsis. The story is inspired by the 1863 photos of "Whipped Peter," which were taken during a Union Army medical examination and first appeared in "Harper's Weekly." The graphic images of the subject's heavily scarred back contributed to the growing public opposition to slavery at the time.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images 9L-R) Honorees Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith accept The Beacon Award for "Emancipation" onstage during the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, March 1, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"It's really difficult to transport a modern mind to that time period. It's difficult to imagine ... that level of inhumanity," Smith said.

The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum then recounted being spat on by a white co-star who "decided to ad-lib" during a scene on the second day of shooting," recalling, "So, we're doing the scene, and I did my line, and then he did his line and then he ad-libbed and spit in the middle of my chest."

"If I had pearls on, I definitely would've clutched them," he said. "And I wanted to say, 'Antoine! Antoine!' But I stopped, and I realized that Peter couldn't have called the director. So I sat there and I took a deep breath, and we did take two."

Smith said "the actor felt that the ad-lib had gone well" and he repeated the spit during the second take.

"I just held in that moment, and there was a part -- it makes me teary right now -- there was a part of me that was grateful that I got to really understand," he explained. "And then, in the distance, I hear a voice and Antoine says, 'Hey, let's do a take without the spit.' And, in that moment, I knew that God was real."

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images Will Smith at the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards held at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, March 1, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Smith also thanked Apple TV+, the movie's distributor, for its dedication to the film, saying officials "never flinched" at the budget.

"It was the first time I had heard from a studio [that] the story was more important than how much it costs to get it done," he said. "[Apple] make iPhones. They can do it."

Smith also won the NAACP Image Award for outstanding actor in a motion picture for "Emancipation" last weekend, but he was noticeably absent from the show.