Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves McConaughey celebrated a huge milestone in their marriage over the weekend.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, the actor and activist shared a sweet photo of himself and Camila to mark their 12th wedding anniversary.
The joint post featured a snap of McConaughey wearing a cowboy hat and planting a kiss on Camila’s forehead while holding her face with his hands.
"Thank you #happyanniversary," McConaughey wrote in the caption.
The couple wed on June 9, 2012 after first meeting in 2006. Prior to tying the knot, the pair welcomed their son Levi, 15, in 2008 and daughter Vida, 14, in 2010.
McConaughey and Camila are also parents to their third child, 11-year-old son named Livingston who was born during the same year of their wedding in 2012.
In 2020, McConaughey opened up about his "tough love" parenting style during an interview with Town & Country magazine.
"Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want," he said at the time. "Other times it means tough love."
"Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they’re not usually going to get what they need," the actor continued. "Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn. 'No' takes a lot more energy. It’s a lot easier to say 'yes.'"
What to know about Matthew McConaughey and Camila’s 3 kids
Levi Alves McConaughey
Born on July 7, 2008, Levi is the couple’s first child. In an interview with People in 2020, McConaughey shared that Levi developed a passion for music from a young age.
"Basically he came out of the womb knowing a minor from major key on the piano," the actor said at the time. "In the last six months, he really got into listening to composers, and he now can listen to a movie and tell you, 'Oh, that's Hans Zimmer,' or 'That's John Williams,' which is really cool."
In 2023, McConaughey and Camila welcomed Levi to social media on his 15th birthday. In a video post introducing Levi to the platform, the actor said of his son, "He knows who he is, and he knows where he's going. I think he can handle it. He's got a great story to tell and share."
Levi has also shared his love for McConaughey on the public platform. In honor of the actor’s 54th birthday in November 2023, the teenager paid tribute to his dad in an Instagram post.
"People know Matthew Mcconaughey as an Actor and now a writer, but I know him as my father," Levi wrote in the caption. "The man who always makes time for us no matter what, the man who’s always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination."
"The journeys just getting started…," he added. "Happy birthday Papai."
Vida Alves McConaughey
The second child of the couple, Vida was born on Jan.3, 2010.
Appearing to be following in her dad’s footsteps, Vida gained an acting credit in 2021 after playing a small role in McConaughey’s movie, "Sing 2."
Camila called Vida her "ray on sunshine" to honor her daughter’s 13th birthday in 2023.
"Time flies... 13!" she wrote in the Instagram caption at the time. "You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you 'life.'"
In January 2024, the couple penned sweet tributes to Vida to celebrate her 14th birthday.
"To Vida, who never passed a flower she didn't pick, Happy Birthday," McConaughey captioned the post, which included a pair of photos of the teen that had fans in the comments section saying she is mom Camila's mini-me.
In June 2024, Camila and Vida shared a matching moment as the mother-daughter duo made a stylish entrance at the Hermès Birkin event.
Livingston Alves McConaughey
McConaughey and Camila welcomed their third child Livingston on Dec. 12, 2012.
The couple often shared cute moments with Livingston and their other kids on social media.
In February 2023, Camila took to Instagram to share a photo of her husband giving Livingston a haircut while their other son, Levi, and the family dog watched.
"Then this happened...💚💛💚💛💚," she captioned the snap.
Marking their youngest child's 11th birthday in December 2023, the couple shared their own tributes to Livingston on Instagram.
McConaughey shared a photo of him and Livingston in a candid father-son moment with a caption, "Double one's, we love watching you grow…Thanks for puttin so many smiles on our faces."
Meanwhile, Camila opted to share a slideshow of photos of Livingston -- many of them with his older brother Levi -- and dedicated the post to him.
"Today we celebrate, our youngest, turning 11!!! He bring[s] so much joy and learnings to our lives. It is hard to put into words!!" she wrote in the caption the time.