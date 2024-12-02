Cyber Monday is here, and it's the perfect time to snag incredible gifts for the holidays while staying on budget. With deals under $25, you can find thoughtful items that make great stocking stuffers for everyone on your list.
Popular retailers like Kohl's and Walmart offer affordable steals such as cozy scarves, holiday decor and more. And don't miss Saks Off Fifth's unbelievable deal on a Laundry by Shelli Segal coat that's a jaw-dropping 92% off!
Beauty brands also join the savings frenzy with holiday gift sets and skincare kits that fit perfectly into stockings. If you want to upgrade your kitchen gadgets, mugs, and candles, there are plenty of options under $25 in those categories, too.
Toys, games, and puzzles for kids are also widely available at these budget-friendly prices, making filling stockings or creating small but meaningful gifts easy.
Home deals under $25
Thyme & Table 20 Piece Stainless Steel Gold Knife and Cutting Board Set
- $20
- $78
- Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Warm Leathered Amber Scented 2-Wick Ombre Jar Candle
- $5
- $9.78
- Walmart
Full Size 4 Piece Sheet Set - Comfy Breathable & Cooling Sheets
- $24.64
- $28.99
- Amazon
Tech deals under $25
JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Earbuds w/ Charging Case, Black
- $9.88
- $24.88
- Walmart
Anker - Nano Power Bank with Built-in Foldable USB-C Connector - Black
- $15.99
- $19.99
- Best Buy
Mini Indoor Wired 1080p Wi-Fi Security Camera in Black
- $17.99
- $29.99
- Home Depot
Fashion deals under $25
Women's Lilac+London Satin Short Sleeve Pajama Top & Chiffon Trim Pajama Shorts
- $16.80
- $30
- Kohl's
Litfun Women's Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers Fluffy Winter House Shoes Indoor and Outdoor
- $15.99
- $35.99
- Amazon
Christmas decor under $25
Beauty deals under $25
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum – Anti Aging Facial Serum with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and More – Brightening Serum for Dark Spots, Even Skin Tone, Eye Area, Fine Lines & Wrinkles, 2 Fl Oz
- $21.41
- $48.99
- Amazon
TruSkin Vitamin C Face Moisturizer for Women – Brightening, Anti Aging, Hydrating, Skin Wrinkle Cream, Dark Spot Corrector – Vitamin B5, Vitamin E, Jojoba Oil, Aloe Vera & Green Tea, 4 fl Oz
- $18.87
- $26.95
- Amazon
Wild - Natural Refillable Deodorant - Vegan & Eco-Friendly - Aluminum Free - Long Lasting Protection - 100% Natural Ingredients - Starter Kit - Purple Case Coconut & Vanilla Refill - 1.4oz
- $13.99
- $19.99
- Amazon
Toys under $25
TECH DECK Sk8 Crew 2-in-1 Transforming Ultra Sk8 Bus & Storage with Fingerboard & Figure, Collectible Mini Skateboards, Kids Toys for Ages 5 and up
- $9.99
- $19.99
- Amazon
Discovery Kids RC T Rex Dinosaur Electronic Toy Action Figure
- $23.99
- $69.99
- Macy's
Taco vs Burrito - The Wildly Popular Surprisingly Strategic Card Game Created by a 7 Year Old
- $15.98
- $24.99
- Amazon